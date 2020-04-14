Dominican Republic Postpones Presidential Election Until July 5 Due to COVID-19 - Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Central Electoral Board of the Dominican Republic has voted to postpone presidential and legislative elections that were scheduled to take place on May 17 until July 5 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board said in a statement.

"The plenary session of the Central Electoral Board, chaired by its president Julio Cesar Castanos Guzman, decided in resolution 42-2020 to postpone the upcoming elections of the president, senators and members of parliament on May 17, 2020 due to the public health emergency," the statement, published on Monday evening, read.

If required, the second round of elections will be held on July 26.

As of Monday, the Health Ministry in the Dominican Republic has confirmed a total of 3,167 cases of COVID-19 in the country since the start of the outbreak. A total of 177 people have died after contracting the disease.

A state of emergency is in force in the Caribbean nation until April 31.