UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominican Republic Postpones Presidential Election Until July 5 Due To COVID-19 - Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Dominican Republic Postpones Presidential Election Until July 5 Due to COVID-19 - Board

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Central Electoral Board of the Dominican Republic has voted to postpone presidential and legislative elections that were scheduled to take place on May 17 until July 5 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board said in a statement.

"The plenary session of the Central Electoral Board, chaired by its president Julio Cesar Castanos Guzman, decided in resolution 42-2020 to postpone the upcoming elections of the president, senators and members of parliament on May 17, 2020 due to the public health emergency," the statement, published on Monday evening, read.

If required, the second round of elections will be held on July 26.

As of Monday, the Health Ministry in the Dominican Republic has confirmed a total of 3,167 cases of COVID-19 in the country since the start of the outbreak. A total of 177 people have died after contracting the disease.

A state of emergency is in force in the Caribbean nation until April 31.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Died Dominican Republic April May July 2020

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

2 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.