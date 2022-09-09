Dominican Republic Ready to Be Friends With Russia 'In Good, Bad Times' - Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Dominican Republic is determined to develop relations with Russia, and be a good friend in both good and bad times, Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg Castellanos told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are here just to be present, let our self be known and remind Russians that we are friends in good and bad times. And that Dominican Republic wants Russians to continue vising our country and for Russians to continue enjoying our rum, our cigars, our coffee, our avocado and our mangoes," Castellanos told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The ambassador noted that he hopes that the countries will continue their fruitful relations, established almost 80 years ago, regardless of sanctions.

"We definitely want to continue the long-lasting friendship that we've had as countries and the bonds that we have created through people that came to study here and the people that continue studying in the Russian Federation universities. This time of difficulties only brings opportunities," he said, adding that "we hope that our trade and commerce and friendship will continue for many years to come."

The authorities of the Dominican Republic are working on creating additional connecting flights so that Russians can still fly to the republic on vacations, the ambassador said, adding that "unfortunately because of the sanctions, not sanctions from our side, but because of the no overfly of Europe the flight becomes too long to operate.

"We are trying to continue to receive Russian tourists through Turkey, Almaty and Yerevan. Russian tourists are familiar with the country since 2000 when visas were eliminated... We are working on new connectivity so that people to people contacts will remain... Right now there are new flights starting to Cuba and Venezuela. We are working in having those flights scheduled in a way that they connect to flight to Dominican Republic," Castellanos said.

The ambassador also said that the Dominican Republic is looking into new opportunities of doing business with Russia, including the production of rum and gold mining industry cooperation. He also stated that there are several current projects with the Russian far eastern regions.

The 7th EEF was held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus.