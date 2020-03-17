Dominican Republic Records First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

UrduPoint.com
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Dominican Republic recorded the first coronavirus-related death on Monday, the Caribbean island nation's health minister was cited as saying by the media.

Sanchez Cardenas said the deceased was a 47-year-old woman who arrived from Spain, according to El Nacional news website.

She was also infected with HIV and tuberculosis.

Ten others have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, which has become a pandemic, spreading simultaneously in 146 countries and territories. More than 164,000 have been infected worldwide.

