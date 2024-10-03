Open Menu

Dominican Republic Says Will Deport 10,000 Undocumented Haitians A Week

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 01:30 AM



Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Dominican Republic unveiled a plan Wednesday to start deporting 10,000 undocumented Haitians a week as part of a crackdown on migration from its troubled neighbor on the island of Hispaniola.

"This operation aims to reduce the excessive migrant populations detected in Dominican communities," presidential spokesman Homero Figueroa said, adding the expulsions would start "immediately" and be done "according to strict protocols that ensure respect for human rights."

The government said it took the decision in light of the international community's "slowness" in restoring stability in Haiti, large parts of which have been overrun by gangs.

After many months of delay, a UN-approved force led by Kenya has been sent to Haiti to try to restore order.

"We warned at the United Nations that either it and all the countries that had committed themselves act responsibly in Haiti, or we will," President Luis Abinader said.

Since coming to power in 2020, Abinader has taken a tough line on migration from destitute and violence-plagued Haiti.

He built a 164-kilometer (102-mile) concrete wall between the two countries and promised to extend it when he was re-elected in May for a second term.

His government has also dramatically ratcheted up deportations, expelling 250,000 undocumented Haitians in 2023 alone.

