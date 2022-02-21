Dominican Republic Starts Construction of Wall on Border With Haiti - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, has ordered the construction of a wall on the border with Haiti to regulate bilateral trade, migration and help combat cross-border crime.

"The wall will benefit both countries by establishing the more effective control of bilateral trade, regulate migration flows to address human, drug trafficking and illegal arms transfer, and also protect cattle and landings of ranchmen and agricultural producers," Abinader said during a ceremony in the border town of Dajabon on Sunday.

The president went on to say that the wall will be made from reinforced concrete and metal, with the first part stretching for 33 miles. The construction will take nine months and will cost more than $30 million. The construction tender of the second part of the wall, with a length of 68 miles, is set to be held in 2022.