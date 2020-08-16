Dominican Republic to Inaugurate President-Elect Luis Abinader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Luis Abinader, the newly elected president of the Dominican Republic, will be sworn in on Sunday at a ceremony in Santo Domingo.

The attendance will be limited to local and foreign dignitaries, diplomats and legislators as the nation struggles to rein in the coronavirus outbreak.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will lead a high-ranking delegation.

After the ceremony Abinader, a 53-year-old former economist, will go to the parliament to swear in his cabinet.

Pressures on the new president of the Caribbean island nation will include dealing with the economic fallout of the pandemic and conducting institutional reforms.