UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominican Republic To Introduce State Of Emergency, Shut Borders On Thursday - President

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:59 PM

Dominican Republic to Introduce State of Emergency, Shut Borders on Thursday - President

President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina announced the intention to introduce a state of emergency and shut all borders for 15 days beginning on March 19 as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina announced the intention to introduce a state of emergency and shut all borders for 15 days beginning on March 19 as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"First of all, tomorrow I will submit to Congress a request for a national state of emergency, and we hope it will be quickly approved. We also decided to close the country's land, sea and air borders for the next 15 days. These and subsequent measures will take effect at 06:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT] on Thursday, March 19," Medina said in a televised address to the nation.

According to the president, starting on Thursday, the country's borders will be open only for aircraft arriving to evacuate foreigners, as well as for cargo and fuel vessels.

The state of emergency prescribes the cancellation of school and university classes until April 13, the ban on any public events, the closure of bars and nightclubs for 15 days and other measures.

Earlier this week, the Dominican Republic suspended flights from European countries, China, South Korea and Iran. The local authorities also included Russia on the list, but air traffic with Russia was temporarily restored.

The Dominican authorities have registered 21 COVID-19 cases and one related death so far. Over 100 people are under medical supervision.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Traffic Medina Dominican Republic South Korea March April Congress All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - ..

56 seconds ago

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

57 seconds ago

As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus afterm ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks erase early gains to end sharply ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Govt postpones exams of all 29 educat ..

24 minutes ago

Successful hajj applicants asked to submit applica ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.