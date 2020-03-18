Dominican Republic to Introduce State of Emergency, Shut Borders on Thursday - President

President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina announced the intention to introduce a state of emergency and shut all borders for 15 days beginning on March 19 as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina announced the intention to introduce a state of emergency and shut all borders for 15 days beginning on March 19 as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"First of all, tomorrow I will submit to Congress a request for a national state of emergency, and we hope it will be quickly approved. We also decided to close the country's land, sea and air borders for the next 15 days. These and subsequent measures will take effect at 06:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT] on Thursday, March 19," Medina said in a televised address to the nation.

According to the president, starting on Thursday, the country's borders will be open only for aircraft arriving to evacuate foreigners, as well as for cargo and fuel vessels.

The state of emergency prescribes the cancellation of school and university classes until April 13, the ban on any public events, the closure of bars and nightclubs for 15 days and other measures.

Earlier this week, the Dominican Republic suspended flights from European countries, China, South Korea and Iran. The local authorities also included Russia on the list, but air traffic with Russia was temporarily restored.

The Dominican authorities have registered 21 COVID-19 cases and one related death so far. Over 100 people are under medical supervision.