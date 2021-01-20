UrduPoint.com
Dominican Republic Wants To Strengthen Trade Relations, Cooperation With Russia - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dominican Republic Wants to Strengthen Trade Relations, Cooperation With Russia - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Dominican government wants to boost trade relations and cooperation in various spheres with Russia, including in trade and economic sectors, Dominican Ambassador in Moscow Hans Dannenberg Castellanos told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are selling Dominican rum, tobacco, we are exporting pineapples, mangoes, organic bananas...

we want to increase these sales of agricultural products, but we also want to increase the presence of Russian products in our country," Dannenberg said.

The diplomat also said that the Dominican Republic wants to develop scientific and academic exchange between the two countries and increase the number of Dominican students in Russia.

In addition, the ambassador said that his government aims to promote Russian investments in the Caribbean nation.

More Stories From World

