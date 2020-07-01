UrduPoint.com
Dominican Republic's Authorities Declare Coronavirus Epidemic In Country

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas declared an epidemic in the country to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The decree stipulates the suspension of economic, social and entertainment events from 20:00 to 5:00 every day of the week, with the exception of some," Cardenas said as quoted by the Dia publication.

The current ban on commercial, cultural, artistic and sporting events at stadiums, in sports palaces, galleries and other crowded places, as well as the operation of casinos, bars and discos, remains.

The work of hotels and tourism sector enterprises will be preserved in compliance with new sanitary safety requirements.

The Dominican Republic has 32,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 747 deaths and 17,580 recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

