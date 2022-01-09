MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian businessman and convicted drug trafficker, was arrested in the Dominican Republic on suspicion that he played a key role in the Haitian president's assassination, media said.

Jaar was captured in Santo Domingo on Friday, six months after a hit squad stormed Jovenel Moise's residence in a Port-au-Prince suburb, killing the president and wounding his wife, the Miami Herald reported.

His arrest was confirmed by Haitian and Dominican officials with the knowledge of the matter. Sources told the paper that Jaar had spent months in hiding after crossing into the Dominican Republic from Haiti. The two share the island of Hispaniola.

A Haiti National Police report, seen by the Herald, described the suspect as a central player in the assassination plot. It said Jaar housed Colombian commandos, vehicles and weapons at his Port-au-Prince home days before the attack on Moise's residence.