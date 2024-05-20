Dominicans vote for president in poll overshadowed by Haiti crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Dominican Republic voted Sunday with President Luis Abinader poised for comfortable reelection on the back of widespread support for his tough stance on migration from troubled neighbor Haiti.

The two nations share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, but the much more prosperous Dominican Republic stands in stark contrast to its poverty and gang violence-plagued neighbor.

The volatility across the border has been a key issue in the election campaign, but Abinader, 56, also boasts success in managing the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dominican democracy, the president said after casting his vote in the capital Santo Domingo, "will emerge strengthened.

"

Opinion polls showed Abinader leading his closest rival Leonel Fernandez -- a 70-year-old three-time ex-president -- with about 60 percent of voter support compared to 25 percent.

Abinader is a US-trained economist of Lebanese descent and multi-millionaire heir of a family tourism and construction empire.

There are nine candidates in total, and a win with more than 50 percent of the vote is required to avoid a runoff.

"We are confident," said Fernandez after voting, despite the seemingly long odds.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (1100 GMT) and closed 10 hours later, with results expected later Sunday in the race for the presidency as well as members of Congress.