Dominion Reaches $787.5Mln Settlement with Fox News in Defamation Suit - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Dominion Voting Systems has reached a multimillion Dollar settlement with Fox news to resolve a defamation lawsuit over the network's publication of false conspiracy theories alleging that the company rigged its voting machines during the 2020 US presidential election.

"Today's settlement of $787, 500,000 represents vindication and accountability. Lies have consequences," Justin Williams, an attorney for Dominion told reporters after the settlement was reached.