Dominion Suing MyPillow CEO for $1.3Bln Over Voter Fraud Allegations - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Dominion Voting Systems has filed a lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages for his allegations that the company was involved in election fraud, a court document revealed on Monday.

"Dominion respectfully requests that the Court enter an award of not less than $1,303,470,000 and judgment in its favor," the court document said.

The lawsuit accuses Lindell of falsely claiming "with actual malice" that Dominion rigged the 2020 US presidential election by using algorithms to manipulate votes, the court documents said.

In January, Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation lawsuits seeking $1.3 billion in damages from former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Republican lawyer Sidney Powell over similar claims of election fraud against the company.

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.