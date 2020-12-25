UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominion Voting System May Sue Trump For Spreading 'Lies' About Voter Fraud - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Dominion Voting System May Sue Trump for Spreading 'Lies' About Voter Fraud - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Dominion Voting Systems company, which sells electronic voting software and hardware in Canada and the United States, may take legal action against US President Donald Trump over spreading disinformation about alleged voter fraud during the recent presidential election, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing the company's CEO.

According to John Poulos, as cited by the media outlet, the Dominion Voting Systems would sue Trump and several other individuals for "promoting lies and amplifying those lies ... on various media platforms since Election Day."

Poulos added that the company would "be looking into absolutely everybody that has made, and repeated, and amplified false statements that have been defamatory and damaging to our company and to our election.

"

Trump and his lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of the Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

US President-elect Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, Trump has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

Related Topics

Election Canada Lawyers Company Trump United States May November December Media All

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Quaid-e—Azam’s 145th birthda ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 25, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

12 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

10 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.