Dominion Voting System May Sue Trump for Spreading 'Lies' About Voter Fraud - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Dominion Voting Systems company, which sells electronic voting software and hardware in Canada and the United States, may take legal action against US President Donald Trump over spreading disinformation about alleged voter fraud during the recent presidential election, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing the company's CEO.

According to John Poulos, as cited by the media outlet, the Dominion Voting Systems would sue Trump and several other individuals for "promoting lies and amplifying those lies ... on various media platforms since Election Day."

Poulos added that the company would "be looking into absolutely everybody that has made, and repeated, and amplified false statements that have been defamatory and damaging to our company and to our election.

"

Trump and his lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of the Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

US President-elect Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, Trump has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.