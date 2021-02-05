UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominion Voting Systems Asks Social Media Giants To Preserve Posts For Defamation Lawsuits

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:41 PM

Dominion Voting Systems Asks Social Media Giants to Preserve Posts for Defamation Lawsuits

Lawyers for the Dominion Voting Systems company, which sells electronic voting software and hardware in Canada and the United States, have asked Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Parler social media giants to keep the high-profile figures' posts about the company ahead of the defamation lawsuits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Lawyers for the Dominion Voting Systems company, which sells electronic voting software and hardware in Canada and the United States, have asked Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Parler social media giants to keep the high-profile figures' posts about the company ahead of the defamation lawsuits.

Last month, Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages from former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, over his election fraud claims.

"A number of posts on your website must be preserved because they are relevant to our client's libel claims; these claims are based on false accusations that Dominion rigged the 2020 election," lawyers from the Clare Locke firm that represents Dominion, said in the letters circulating on US media outlets.

The company requested that even the posts, which had been removed, be preserved.

According to the Washington Post newspaper, the Dominion Voting Systems asked each social media giant to keep posts published by Fox news host Maria Bartiromo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and those by Trump. It also included media organizations Fox News, One America News Network and Newsmax.

Dominion has previously filed a lawsuit against Republican lawyer Sideny Powell, requesting $1.3 billion in compensation for money the company has spent increasing security for its employees and doing damage control to its reputation, as well as the loss of future business.

Trump and his lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of the Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Election Business Washington Canada Social Media Facebook Twitter Lawyers Company Trump Clare Powell United States Money 2020 YouTube Post Media From Billion

Recent Stories

‘It’s my right to protect myself and my loved ..

14 minutes ago

Man killed as bus hits donkey-cart in lahore

53 seconds ago

Guyana Drops Plans for Taiwan Office After China W ..

55 seconds ago

Russia's National Guard Says Its Website Faced Big ..

56 seconds ago

Mishaal Malik lauds Pakistan for unconditional sup ..

59 seconds ago

Pakistan women cricketers arrive in Harare for the ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.