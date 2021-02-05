Dominion Voting Systems Asks Social Media Giants to Preserve Posts for Defamation Lawsuits

Lawyers for the Dominion Voting Systems company, which sells electronic voting software and hardware in Canada and the United States, have asked Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Parler social media giants to keep the high-profile figures' posts about the company ahead of the defamation lawsuits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Lawyers for the Dominion Voting Systems company, which sells electronic voting software and hardware in Canada and the United States, have asked Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Parler social media giants to keep the high-profile figures' posts about the company ahead of the defamation lawsuits.

Last month, Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages from former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, over his election fraud claims.

"A number of posts on your website must be preserved because they are relevant to our client's libel claims; these claims are based on false accusations that Dominion rigged the 2020 election," lawyers from the Clare Locke firm that represents Dominion, said in the letters circulating on US media outlets.

The company requested that even the posts, which had been removed, be preserved.

According to the Washington Post newspaper, the Dominion Voting Systems asked each social media giant to keep posts published by Fox news host Maria Bartiromo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and those by Trump. It also included media organizations Fox News, One America News Network and Newsmax.

Dominion has previously filed a lawsuit against Republican lawyer Sideny Powell, requesting $1.3 billion in compensation for money the company has spent increasing security for its employees and doing damage control to its reputation, as well as the loss of future business.

Trump and his lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of the Democratic rival, Joe Biden.