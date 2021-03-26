Dominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News for $1.6Bln Over Election Fraud Claims - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Dominion Voting Systems has filed a lawsuit against Fox News seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages over claims the cable channel broadcast about the company during the 2020 presidential election, a court filing showed on Friday.

"Fox, one of the most powerful media companies in the United States, gave life to a manufactured storyline about election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain," the company's lawyers said in a complaint filed in the Superior Court of the State of Delaware.

The lawsuit seeks $1.6 billion in damages for lost profits and diminished enterprise value, along with reimbursement for $600,000 in security expenses and $700,000 in fees for combating disinformation spread by the tv news network.

Dominion in a press release said it made over 30 attempts to notify Fox producers, content managers and hosts that its claims were false and sent two letters demanding retractions on November 20 and December 22.

"The network endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false, yet devastating, lies about Dominion. Fox's viral disinformation campaign reached over a billion people worldwide and caused enormous harm to Dominion," Dominion's lawyer Tom Clare said in the release.

Another Dominion lawyer, Stephen Shackelford, said the defamation campaign was an attempt by Fox News to increase and win back its viewers as well as to compete for the attention of President Donald Trump.

Dominion Voting Systems has also filed lawsuits against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell and the CEO of MyPillow Michael Lindell over their election fraud claims.