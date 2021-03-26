UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News For $1.6Bln Over Election Fraud Claims - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Dominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News for $1.6Bln Over Election Fraud Claims - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021)   Dominion Voting Systems has filed a lawsuit against Fox News seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages over claims the cable channel broadcast about the company during the 2020 presidential election, a court filing showed on Friday.

"Fox, one of the most powerful media companies in the United States, gave life to a manufactured storyline about  election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain," the company's lawyers said in a complaint filed in the Superior Court of the State of Delaware.

The lawsuit seeks $1.6 billion in damages for lost profits and diminished enterprise value, along with reimbursement for $600,000 in security expenses and $700,000 in fees for combating disinformation spread by the tv news network.

Dominion in a press release said it made over 30 attempts to notify Fox producers, content managers and hosts that its claims were false and sent two letters demanding retractions on November 20 and December 22.

"The network endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false, yet devastating, lies about Dominion. Fox's viral disinformation campaign reached over a billion people worldwide and caused enormous harm to Dominion," Dominion's lawyer Tom Clare said in the release.

Another Dominion lawyer, Stephen Shackelford, said the defamation campaign was an attempt by Fox News to increase and win back its viewers as well as to compete for the attention of President Donald Trump.

Dominion Voting Systems has also filed lawsuits against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell and the CEO of MyPillow Michael Lindell over their election fraud claims.

Related Topics

Election Lawyers Company Trump Clare Powell Sidney Enterprise Superior United States November December 2020 Media TV Billion Court

Recent Stories

Pakistanâ€™s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

45 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUSTâ€™s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.