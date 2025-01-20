Donald Trump All Set For Inauguration Ceremony To Take Oath As 47th US President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 06:07 PM
World leaders and former US presidents including Outgoing President Joe Biden will attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington today
WAHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) Donald Trump is all set for inauguration ceremony to take oath as 47th US President on Monday (today).
Preparations for the inauguration ceremony of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump have been completed.
Donald Trump is set to take the oath on Monday (today) as the 47th President of the United States, with all arrangements finalized for the ceremony in Washington.
According to the international media reports, newly elected Vice President J.D. Vance will also take his oath today and will be present on stage alongside Trump.
Inauguration moved indoors due to extreme cold
Reports indicate that due to harsh winter conditions and a forecasted temperature drop to -11°C, the ceremony will be held inside the U.S. Capitol building instead of the usual outdoor setting.
Which former US presidents will attend?
According to American media, outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend the inauguration along with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former US Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also expected to be present at the ceremony.
World leaders who are attending Trump’s inauguration
Among the foreign dignitaries attending the inauguration are Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Other prominent guests
In addition to former US presidents and foreign leaders, Trump’s key allies and notable figures from the business world will also be in attendance. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook (Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook are among those expected at the event.
Furthermore, the local media reported that that Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also received an invitation to the ceremony. Besides it, many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders currently outside Pakistan are expected to attend the inauguration.
