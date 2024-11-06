Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

(@Abdulla99267510)

In the US presidential election, Donald Trump has so far secured 277 out of 538 electoral votes while Kamala Harris has received 226

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) Trump won the electoral battle as per the polling results from all 50 states for the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday.

In the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump has so far secured 277 out of 538 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has received 226.

As per the current results, Republicans have won 188 seats in the House of Representatives, while Democrats have secured 160 seats. In 27 out of 50 states, Donald Trump has emerged victorious, while Kamala Harris has won in 19 states.

In the Senate, Republicans have gained a majority with 51 seats, while Democrats have won 43 seats in the upper house.

According to the current results, Republican candidate Donald Trump leads with 248 electoral votes while his opponent Kamala Harris trails with 216 votes.

The reports said that Trump has secured key states like North Carolina and Georgia, which is considered a significant development in his favor. Analysts believe that North Carolina’s results could impact the overall outcome.

On the other hand, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has won Virginia, a state that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won in 2020.

According to a Reuters report, Trump holds a lead in Indiana and Kentucky, although counting is still ongoing. In Kentucky, 21% of the votes have been counted, with Kamala Harris leading with 209,745 votes (54.1%), while Donald Trump has 172,720 votes (44.4%).

The BBC reports that 60% of the votes in Indiana have been counted, with Kamala Harris leading at 49.7% and Trump close behind at 48.6%. Trump previously defeated Joe Biden in Indiana in 2020 by a 7% margin and Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 19% margin.

In Georgia, with 3% of votes counted, Trump currently leads with 91,381 votes (51%) compared to Kamala Harris’s 87,032 votes (48.5%).

According to the Associated Press, the current results show former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump with 248 electoral votes, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris trails with 216 electoral votes.

In Senate races, Republicans are also leading with 51 seats compared to the Democrats’ 43 seats. In the House of Representatives elections, Republicans hold a clear lead with 179 seats, while Democrats have 152 seats.

For the governor races, the Republicans have a lead in 25 states while Democrats lead in 22 states.

In a small town in New Hampshire, the voting process traditionally begins late at night, with the result being the first to be announced.

In the small town of Dixville Notch, there are only six voters, with three votes going to Kamala Harris and three to Donald Trump.

In the 2020 election, all five votes went to Joe Biden, but with six voters this time, Trump tied the result at three votes each.

Voting started at local times across the US, although more than 70 million voters had already cast their ballots through early polling and mail-in voting.

This result from Dixville Notch has set the tone for the country, indicating a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris nationwide.

To become the U.S. President, a candidate must secure at least 270 out of the 538 electoral votes.