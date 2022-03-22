Donald Trump Jr., Former Trump Staffers Start News Aggregation App - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Donald Trump Jr. alongside other previous staffers of former President Donald Trump is launching a free news aggregation application to combat alleged bias against conservatives in the media space, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The app, known as MxM (minute by minute) News, will curate news stories from an array of publishers and will be available for download on both Apple's iOS and Google's Android devices, the report said.

"We created the MxM News app to help people cut through that clutter and get trustworthy news and information about topics that matter and impact their lives .

.. We view it as an important public service and also believe it will be a great business," Trump Jr. said in the report.

The founders hope that the app will compete with similar products such as Apple News, Google News and Drudge Report, the report added.

The tech project comes following several other efforts by former Trump associates to break into online and media spaces often touted as left-of-center by the previous administration, including Trump's own Truth Social platform and former aide Jason Miller's social app Gettr.