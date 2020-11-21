Donald Trump Jr. Tested Positive for Coronavirus Earlier This Week - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week and is self-quarantining at his cabin, his spokesperson said in a statement.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result.

He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said on Friday as quoted by NBC news.

On October 2, the US president was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center not long after announcing that he and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The US president's youngest son Barron had also contracted the coronavirus but exhibited no symptoms.