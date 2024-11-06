Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

(@Abdulla99267510)

Trump says America will reach new heights, and we will address every issue facing the nation

FLORIDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) After securing victory in the presidential election, Donald Trump promised to end wars rather than initiating new in the world.

Speaking in Florida, Trump proclaimed, “Today, we have made history. America will reach new heights, and we will address every issue facing the nation.”

He emphasized that this victory was unprecedented, saying, “The American people have never witnessed a triumph like this, and such a political victory has never been seen before.

”

Trump further assured his supporters, stating, “I will restore America’s safety, strength, and prosperity. A new golden era is about to begin.”

He also expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying, “By winning the remaining swing states, we will secure 315 electoral votes. Your votes made this victory possible.”

In his closing remarks, Trump vowed, “I will not engage in new wars; my focus will be on bringing an end to the current ones.”