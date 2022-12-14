Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

Former US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said he will be making an announcement on Thursday

In a video showing the former president as a superhero with lasers shooting out of his eyes, Trump said that America needs a new superhero and that he will be making a "major announcement" tomorrow.

Trump in a "big" announcement in November, one week after the midterms, officially declared he was joining the 2024 presidential election race - a move many in his own party suggested was a bit too early.

A poll released by The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump among likely Republican voters, 52 percent to 38 percent.