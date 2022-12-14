UrduPoint.com

Donald Trump To Make 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday

Former US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said he will be making an announcement on Thursday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said he will be making an announcement on Thursday.

In a video showing the former president as a superhero with lasers shooting out of his eyes, Trump said that America needs a new superhero and that he will be making a "major announcement" tomorrow.

Trump in a "big" announcement in November, one week after the midterms, officially declared he was joining the 2024 presidential election race - a move many in his own party suggested was a bit too early.

A poll released by The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump among likely Republican voters, 52 percent to 38 percent.

Related Topics

Election Governor Trump Florida November Post Race

Recent Stories

Jersey Island Explosion Death Toll Rises to 8 - Po ..

Jersey Island Explosion Death Toll Rises to 8 - Police

1 minute ago
 Majority of Americans Support Restricting Hateful, ..

Majority of Americans Support Restricting Hateful, Inaccurate Social Media Posts ..

1 minute ago
 France without Rabiot, Upamecano for Morocco World ..

France without Rabiot, Upamecano for Morocco World Cup semi

1 minute ago
 Annual Inflation in Ghana Up to 50.3% in November, ..

Annual Inflation in Ghana Up to 50.3% in November, Highest in 21 Years - Statist ..

1 minute ago
 US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments Du ..

US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments During Washington Summit - White ..

15 minutes ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refine ..

US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refiners Slow Work After Big Winter ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.