Donald Trump's Ukrainian Path To Impeachment Attempt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:58 PM

It started with a shadowy diplomatic campaign as Donald Trump bypassed official channels on Ukraine, and the unusual foreign policy bid has now triggered public hearings on impeachment -- the ultimate indignity for a US president

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :It started with a shadowy diplomatic campaign as Donald Trump bypassed official channels on Ukraine, and the unusual foreign policy bid has now triggered public hearings on impeachment -- the ultimate indignity for a US president.

The spark that lit the Ukraine affair, according to officials who have already appeared behind closed doors before Congress, was Rudy Giuliani, the voluble former mayor of New York who signed up as Trump's personal lawyer.

Determined to rebut the narrative that Russian electoral interference, which was documented by US intelligence, brought Trump to power, Giuliani pitched an alternative theory -- that not Russia but Ukraine, which has been battling Moscow-backed separatists, intervened in the 2016 vote, and in favor not of Trump but his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Despite the lack of evidence, the Ukraine theory gained Currency among Trump supporters, who zeroed in on the role of Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden -- who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump next year.

Hunter Biden, whose troubled life has included struggles with alcohol, served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, but insisted he did not lobby his father.

