Donald Tusk Plans To Give Up Leadership Of European People's Party - Reports

8 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Donald Tusk Plans to Give Up Leadership of European People's Party - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Donald Tusk, the president of the transnational European People's Party and a former president of the European Council, will resign as the leader of the European People's Party (EPP), a large center-right group at the European Parliament, the Polish Press Agency reported Sunday.

This Saturday, the former EC president was elected as the leader of the country's major opposition party Civic Platform, which he helped found in 2001.

Tusk explained that the move is motivated by his desire to fully dedicated himself to Poland's affairs, the media added.

Tusk was Poland's prime minister from 2007 until 2014, when he was chosen to head the council. After leaving the council in 2019, he then assumed leadership of the EPP the same year.

More Stories From World

