Donation From 11 Countries To Fight Coronavirus Arrives In China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:14 PM

Donation from 11 countries to fight coronavirus arrives in China

Epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by 11 countries as well as the United Nations Children's Fund had arrived in China by Sunday noon, a spokesperson said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by 11 countries as well as the United Nations Children's Fund had arrived in China by Sunday noon, a spokesperson said Monday.

Those countries are the Republic of Korea, Japan, Britain, France, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus and Indonesia, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing online.

She said people from all walks of life in many countries have also offered support since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. I'd like to thank them all," Hua said, adding that medical masks, protective suits and safety goggles are in urgent need at present.

