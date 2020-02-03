Donation from 11 countries to fight coronavirus arrives in China

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by 11 countries as well as the United Nations Children's Fund had arrived in China by Sunday noon, a spokesperson said Monday.

Those countries are the Republic of Korea, Japan, Britain, France, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus and Indonesia, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing online.

She said people from all walks of life in many countries have also offered support since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. I'd like to thank them all," Hua said, adding that medical masks, protective suits and safety goggles are in urgent need at present.