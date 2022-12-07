Donations to UK Conservative Party Lowest Over Last Two Years - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The amount of donations sent to the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom from July to September dropped to the lowest level in more than two years, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

In the third quarter, the Tories received approximately 3 million Pounds ($3,6 million) in donations, the media reported. This is 45% lower than in the second quarter, according to the data of the British Electoral Commission.

The lack of generosity is partly attributed to the ousting of Boris Johnson, who managed to attract prominent donors during his term as Prime Minister, including Lord Cruddas, according to The Telegraph.

Cruddas alone has donated more than 3 million pounds to the party, however, after Johnson's resignation he has threatened to cut his support, arguing that the Conservatives must amend their rules in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to the newspaper, the last time such low level of donations to the Conservatives was registered in 2020, during break out of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown measures.