Donbas Ceasefire Will Be Used For Intensive Normandy Four Talks In Coming Months - Maas

Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Donbas Ceasefire Will Be Used for Intensive Normandy Four Talks in Coming Months - Maas

The ceasefire in the Donbas will serve as basis for intensive engagement in the Normandy format at a high-ranking political level in the coming months, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

"The negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have helped to bring about the longest ceasefire since the beginning of the conflict. This is grounds for hope for a genuinely permanent solution to the conflict," Maas said. "We will take this hope as the basis for intensive engagement in the Normandy format in the coming months, including at a high-ranking political level."

On July 27, new measures to maintain the ceasefire, which include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage or offensive missions in sensitive locations, entered into force. The sides also agreed for a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable.

The Normandy format summit on the Ukraine conflict took place in Paris on December 9. The summit further established the Minsk agreements as the basis to resolve the crisis, set up the aim of disengaging forces and military equipment by the end of March 2020 on three additional disengagement areas in Donbas, and ordered the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of 2019.

The four leaders of the Normandy format member states - Russia, France, Ukraine and Germany - had also scheduled a meeting in Berlin four months later. However, the summit was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and some tasks of the Paris summit remain unfulfilled.

The crisis in Ukraine began in 2014, when Kiev declared war on the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. The two republics announced their independence following a coup that forced a change in government in Ukraine in February of 2014.

