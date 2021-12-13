Donbas Conflict Can Be Settled via Direct Contacts Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

The situation in southeastern Ukraine can only be settled through direct contacts between the representatives of Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, this is an internal issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Russia is not a party to the conflict. This is an internal Ukrainian conflict. And it can only be settled peacefully, and by establishing direct contacts between official Kiev and representatives of the self-proclaimed republics," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the idea of holding a referendum on Donbas, the official said Moscow considers it to be Ukraine's internal affair, adding it would be interesting to know how the question for the referendum would be formulated.

Additionally, he said that Moscow would like to see the West calling on Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and stop provocations.

"If we are talking about the need for de-escalation in Ukraine, we want to see some calls on Kiev to stop provocative activities on the demarcation line. But, unfortunately, we do not see any appeals to Kiev. And even more, we would welcome the call on Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements," the official said.