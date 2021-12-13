UrduPoint.com

Donbas Conflict Can Be Settled Via Direct Contacts Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:09 PM

Donbas Conflict Can Be Settled via Direct Contacts Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

The situation in southeastern Ukraine can only be settled through direct contacts between the representatives of Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, this is an internal issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The situation in southeastern Ukraine can only be settled through direct contacts between the representatives of Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, this is an internal issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia is not a party to the conflict. This is an internal Ukrainian conflict. And it can only be settled peacefully, and by establishing direct contacts between official Kiev and representatives of the self-proclaimed republics," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the idea of holding a referendum on Donbas, the official said Moscow considers it to be Ukraine's internal affair, adding it would be interesting to know how the question for the referendum would be formulated.

Additionally, he said that Moscow would like to see the West calling on Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and stop provocations.

"If we are talking about the need for de-escalation in Ukraine, we want to see some calls on Kiev to stop provocative activities on the demarcation line. But, unfortunately, we do not see any appeals to Kiev. And even more, we would welcome the call on Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements," the official said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to In ..

Realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to Introduce Three World-First Inno ..

17 minutes ago
 Kremlin on G7 Statement on Possible Sanctions: Not ..

Kremlin on G7 Statement on Possible Sanctions: Nothing But Another Threat

21 seconds ago
 British MP seeks revision of UK Govt's misleading ..

British MP seeks revision of UK Govt's misleading tweet on Pakistan

23 seconds ago
 Top military official killed in fight for Yemen's ..

Top military official killed in fight for Yemen's Marib

25 seconds ago
 Kremlin Hopes Nothing Will Prevent Russia From Ful ..

Kremlin Hopes Nothing Will Prevent Russia From Fulfilling Gas Contracts Kremlin ..

26 seconds ago
 Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegC ..

Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegCo election a week away

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.