Donbas Conflict Cannot Be Settled Without Agreements Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Kozak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The conflict in Donbas cannot be resolved without direct agreements between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), but the Ukrainian authorities imitate the absence of such contacts to please radical political forces, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"All efforts are aimed not at establishing peace, but at formal avoiding direct dialogue and any contacts with representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moreover, such a dialogue really exists. All discussions in the Contact Group, in its working subgroups are by 99 percent the discussion between representatives of Ukraine and Donbas.

It is solely about creating the appearance of the absence of such a dialogue for the radical political forces of Ukraine," Kozak told reporters.

Those who oppose direct interaction of the conflicting parties cannot or do not want to learn lessons from world history, he noted.

"Not a single conflict in the world has been resolved by political non-military means without reaching direct political agreements between the parties to the conflict," he said.