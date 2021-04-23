UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donbas Conflict Cannot Be Settled Without Agreements Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Kozak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Donbas Conflict Cannot Be Settled Without Agreements Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Kozak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The conflict in Donbas cannot be resolved without direct agreements between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), but the Ukrainian authorities imitate the absence of such contacts to please radical political forces, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"All efforts are aimed not at establishing peace, but at formal avoiding direct dialogue and any contacts with representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moreover, such a dialogue really exists. All discussions in the Contact Group, in its working subgroups are by 99 percent the discussion between representatives of Ukraine and Donbas.

It is solely about creating the appearance of the absence of such a dialogue for the radical political forces of Ukraine," Kozak told reporters.

Those who oppose direct interaction of the conflicting parties cannot or do not want to learn lessons from world history, he noted.

"Not a single conflict in the world has been resolved by political non-military means without reaching direct political agreements between the parties to the conflict," he said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk Kiev All From

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

2 hours ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

2 hours ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

2 hours ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

2 hours ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.