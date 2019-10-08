Donbas Conflict Cannot Be Settled Without US Assistance - Belarusian President

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Donbas conflict cannot be settled without US assistance, since Washington is too strongly connected to Ukraine's political and economic processes, Belarusian President Alexander Lukasheko said on Tuesday.

"Why do I keep saying more and more persistently that it is impossible to solve this problem without the United States? ... You know how deeply the United States is immersed not only in the problems of Crimea, Donbas and Ukraine's integrity, but in political and economic processes in general. The United States does not even refute this," Lukashenko said at a international security conference in Minsk.