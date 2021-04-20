Donbas Conflict Settlement Depends on Ukraine - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The settlement of the Donbas Conflict depends only on Ukraine and Kiev will win if it follows the Minsk agreements, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Lukashenko held a meeting with Ukrainian lawmaker Yevgeniy Shevchenko on Tuesday in Minsk, according to the state Belta broadcaster.

"I'll tell you absolutely sincerely, otherwise I could have kept silent: the normalization of the situation in problem areas of Ukraine, primarily in Donbas, depends only on Ukraine. Maybe from tomorrow, if we go according to the Minsk agreements and so on ... believe me, in the medium term, Ukraine will win," Lukashenko said, adding that he discussed this issue with current and previous presidents of Ukraine.