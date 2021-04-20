UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donbas Conflict Settlement Depends On Ukraine - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

Donbas Conflict Settlement Depends on Ukraine - Lukashenko

The settlement of the Donbas Conflict depends only on Ukraine and Kiev will win if it follows the Minsk agreements, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The settlement of the Donbas Conflict depends only on Ukraine and Kiev will win if it follows the Minsk agreements, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Lukashenko held a meeting with Ukrainian lawmaker Yevgeniy Shevchenko on Tuesday in Minsk, according to the state Belta broadcaster.

"I'll tell you absolutely sincerely, otherwise I could have kept silent: the normalization of the situation in problem areas of Ukraine, primarily in Donbas, depends only on Ukraine. Maybe from tomorrow, if we go according to the Minsk agreements and so on ... believe me, in the medium term, Ukraine will win," Lukashenko said, adding that he discussed this issue with current and previous presidents of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

12 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

17 minutes ago

Govt. committed to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Diplomat Believes Russian Embassy in Tripoli Will ..

2 minutes ago

Eight hospitals outsourced, 110,000 residents bene ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi, Envoy vow to take Pakistan, Saudi friendsh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.