Donbas Conflict Should Be Resolved Through Talks Within A Year - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

Donbas Conflict Should Be Resolved Through Talks Within a Year - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday during a press marathon that the conflict in Donbas should be solved through talks within a year

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday during a press marathon that the conflict in Donbas should be solved through talks within a year.

"I can't say how much time it will take me, I think that we can't lose more than a year, as we started talking in the new Minsk format, by the new group in the Minsk process," Zelenskyy said as broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.

More Stories From World

