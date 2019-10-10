Donbas Conflict Should Be Resolved Through Talks Within a Year - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday during a press marathon that the conflict in Donbas should be solved through talks within a year

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday during a press marathon that the conflict in Donbas should be solved through talks within a year.

"I can't say how much time it will take me, I think that we can't lose more than a year, as we started talking in the new Minsk format, by the new group in the Minsk process," Zelenskyy said as broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.