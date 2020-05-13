Donbas Contact Group Set to Meet on May 27 - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The next meeting of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group for the peace process in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas is scheduled for May 27, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The next meeting [of the contact group] is scheduled for May 27, 2020," Glaz said, adding that the meeting's format will be determined closer to the date of negotiations.

Since the end of March, the contact group's meetings are held in the format of a video conference due to the spread of the coronavirus. The previous one took place on April 22.

The Trilateral Contact Group includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and was set up following settlement talks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in 2014. The group is set to find a political solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which erupted after Kiev launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, which refused to recognize the new central government. The group has since adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.