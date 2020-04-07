UrduPoint.com
Donbas Contact Group To Meet In Minsk On April 22 - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) A regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the Donbas settlement is set to be held in Minsk on April 22, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that prior to the Minsk meeting, the participants will also hold talks via video conference on April 8.

The previous TCG meeting was held in late March via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group and its working groups will be held in the form of a video conference, thus sessions scheduled for April 8 will not be held in Minsk.

The next TCG meeting in the Belarusian capital is scheduled for April 22, 2020," Glaz said.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

