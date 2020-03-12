Donbas Dialogue Mechanism With Normandy Four Countries May Be Adopted March 25 - Kozak

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group may already adopt the mechanism of dialogue between the parties to the conflict in Donbas with the participation of the Normandy Four countries on March 25, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said.

"A platform for dialogue with the participation of the Normandy format sides, with the participation of the parties to the conflict.

For now, nothing more should be said, we need to be very careful about these agreements so that they are not disrupted. We very much hope that they will be implemented," Kozak told reporters.

He said such a mechanism had previously been agreed in principle.

"And I very much hope that at the next meeting of the Contact Group we will make a final decision on the mechanism of dialogue between the parties to the conflict and on its settlement," Kozak said.