UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donbas Dialogue Mechanism With Normandy Four Countries May Be Adopted March 25 - Kozak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Donbas Dialogue Mechanism With Normandy Four Countries May Be Adopted March 25 - Kozak

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group may already adopt the mechanism of dialogue between the parties to the conflict in Donbas with the participation of the Normandy Four countries on March 25, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said.

"A platform for dialogue with the participation of the Normandy format sides, with the participation of the parties to the conflict.

For now, nothing more should be said, we need to be very careful about these agreements so that they are not disrupted. We very much hope that they will be implemented," Kozak told reporters.

He said such a mechanism had previously been agreed in principle.

"And I very much hope that at the next meeting of the Contact Group we will make a final decision on the mechanism of dialogue between the parties to the conflict and on its settlement," Kozak said.

Related Topics

Russia March May

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

4 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

5 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

5 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.