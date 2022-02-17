(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The current escalation in Donbas is linked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the zone of military operation, the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Thursday.

"The ongoing escalation of the situation is linked to a visit to Zelenskyy to the operation zone .... The president of Ukraine personally gave instructions for the escalation of the conflict," the people's militia said in a statement.