Donbas Humanitarian Panel to Discuss Roadmap for Missing Person Search - DPR Official

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Ukrainian authorities and militia from the country's east will talk about organizing search for people missing in the conflict zone during a meeting in Minsk on Wednesday, an official from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People Republic said.

"They plan to discuss an action plan for locating people who have gone missing during the armed conflict as well as for identifying bodies," the spokesman for the breakaway region's ombudsman told reporters.

The Belarusian capital is hosting a meeting of the Minsk Contact Group's humanitarian panel. The group was established in 2014 in a bid to end fighting between a newly elected government in Kiev and pro-independence forces in eastern Ukraine.