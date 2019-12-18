Donbas, Kiev Unable to Agree on Exchange of Prisoners - DPR Rights Commissioner

The eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and Kiev have not yet been able to agree on the details of a future prisoner exchange, the human rights commissioner of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday after the first round of negotiations on the matter in Minsk

Last week, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the Donbas peace process. A joint communique issued after the meeting said that the next steps would include an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, the implementation of the ceasefire by the year-end, and the coordination of new areas for troop disengagement.

"The first stage of the negotiations of the working group has just ended. The Ukrainian side deliberately delays the process of discussing and implementing the decisions enshrined in the final document of the summit of the Normandy Four in Paris," Daria Morozova told reporters.

She explained that the representatives from Kiev were trying to interpret the formulas enshrined in the measures and communique issued during the last summit on their own.

"We were not provided with a legal mechanism for the release of persons participating in the exchange, which complicates the implementation of the agreements reached," Morozova said.

The ombudswoman further stated that Kiev's representatives were trying to split the exchange into several stages, but that she was expecting the second round of negotiations to be more constructive.

The last exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas took place at the end of December 2017. The parties to the conflict agreed at the time that this process would continue.

The conflict in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk began in 2014. The Normandy format of talks was established in June of that year to promote peace.