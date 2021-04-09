UrduPoint.com
Donbas 'Liberation' By Force Unacceptable For Kiev - Ukrainian Military

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:11 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Friday that a "liberation" of Donbas by force will lead to mass deaths among the civilian population and it is unacceptable for Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Friday that a "liberation" of Donbas by force will lead to mass deaths among the civilian population and it is unacceptable for Kiev.

"The liberation of the temporarily occupied territories [Donbas] by force will inevitably lead to the death of a large number of civilians and casualties among the military, which is unacceptable for Ukraine. Being devoted to universal human values and the norms of international humanitarian law, our state puts the lives of its citizens first," Khomchak said, as quoted by Ukraine's general staff.

According to the armed forces' chief, the political and diplomatic path of the Donbas conflict settlement is a priority. Khomchak also said that Ukraine's cooperation with NATO is peaceful in nature.

"Ukraine-NATO cooperation is exclusively peaceful in nature, is aimed at strengthening the country's defense capability and comprehensively contributes to the achievement of the military criteria for gaining full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," Khomchak added.

