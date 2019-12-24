Donbas Militia Accuses Kiev of Tampering With War Prisoners List

An ombudswoman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday accused Kiev of breaking its promise to swap war prisoners based on the principle of "all identified for all identified."

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) An ombudswoman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday accused Kiev of breaking its promise to swap war prisoners based on the principle of " all identified for all identified."

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France agreed at a Paris summit two weeks ago to ask the Contact Group in Minsk to streamline the release of conflict-related detainees. The trilateral group said in a video link-up on Monday that the swap would take place by the end of the year.

"Despite the agreements made during yesterday's video conference, Kiev is blatantly violating their terms. Ukraine disregarded the Normandy Four summit's communique ... to unilaterally change the lists and cross off the republic's detained supporters," Daria Morozova told reporters.

She called this evidence of Ukraine trying to disrupt the exchange of detainees and demanded that the government stick to the guarantees it gave rebels during the Paris summit and the meetings in Minsk of Ukrainian, Russian and OSCE representatives.