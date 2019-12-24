UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donbas Militia Accuses Kiev Of Tampering With War Prisoners List

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Donbas Militia Accuses Kiev of Tampering With War Prisoners List

An ombudswoman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday accused Kiev of breaking its promise to swap war prisoners based on the principle of "all identified for all identified."

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) An ombudswoman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday accused Kiev of breaking its promise to swap war prisoners based on the principle of "all identified for all identified."

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France agreed at a Paris summit two weeks ago to ask the Contact Group in Minsk to streamline the release of conflict-related detainees. The trilateral group said in a video link-up on Monday that the swap would take place by the end of the year.

"Despite the agreements made during yesterday's video conference, Kiev is blatantly violating their terms. Ukraine disregarded the Normandy Four summit's communique ... to unilaterally change the lists and cross off the republic's detained supporters," Daria Morozova told reporters.

She called this evidence of Ukraine trying to disrupt the exchange of detainees and demanded that the government stick to the guarantees it gave rebels during the Paris summit and the meetings in Minsk of Ukrainian, Russian and OSCE representatives.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Donetsk Kiev All Government

Recent Stories

Exhibition of rare photographs of Quaid's life kic ..

53 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after fa ..

56 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of CIPL

57 seconds ago

Syrian Army Says Cleared Over 40 Towns in Idlib Fr ..

1 minute ago

Venezuelan Ambassador Says Opposition Leader Guaid ..

12 minutes ago

Venezuelan Ambassador Believes Maduro's Supporters ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.