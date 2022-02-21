Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of Conflict in Region - Red Cross

The ongoing fighting the breakaway Donbas region has undermined the population's economic situation, which is further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as restrictions for crossing the line of contact, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The ongoing fighting the breakaway Donbas region has undermined the population's economic situation, which is further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as restrictions for crossing the line of contact, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik.

"In the Donbas, in addition to the devastating consequences of the conflict, the population faces severe economic hardship as livelihoods have been ruptured, jobs lost, markets disintegrated. Covid-19 and restrictions for crossing the line of contact have added to that, in particular for thousands of older persons who can no longer access their pensions.

This makes life really difficult for so many," the delegation said.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered a coup.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed republics reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in the anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and the elderly, to the Rostov region began late last week.