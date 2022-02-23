UrduPoint.com

Donbas Recognition Resulted From Years-Long Sabotage Of Minsk Accords By Kiev - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia's recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine is a direct result of Kiev's years-long sabotage of its obligations under the Minsk agreements, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"I'd like to underscore that what happened was a direct result of Kiev's years of sabotage of their direct obligations under the package of measures adopted in Security Council resolution 2202," Nebenzia said during a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian envoy argued that since 2015 the West had made no attempt to make Ukraine fulfill the Minsk agreements, and it became clear to Moscow that Kiev was not interested in delivering on its commitments.

"Recently the Ukrainian leadership has stopped having scruples, they have told the cameras directly that they do not intend to uphold their (Minsk agreements) commitments. Perhaps the last straw, the last confirmation of this was the fact that the Ukrainian permanent representative (to the UN) unambiguously confirmed this during the Security Council meeting we organized on February 17," Nebenzia added.

The Minsk agreements are a package of de-escalation measures with regard to Donbas negotiated from 2014-2015 within the so-called Normandy format, involving France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of violating the deal.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern part of the country bordering Russia. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats with little to no result.

On Monday, members of the Russian Security Council expressed their shared understanding that Moscow had no other options but to recognize the breakaway republics' independence after the situation on the line of contact in the region sharply deteriorated. President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing their independence later that day.

