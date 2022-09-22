Referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on Russians to leave Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on Russians to leave Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The apotheosis was an interview with Mr. Zelensky on August 5 last year, who advised everyone who feels Russian for the sake of their children, their grandchildren to get out to Russia," Lavrov told the United Nations Security Council meeting, adding that the current decisions on referendums "are response on his (Zelenskyy's) desire."