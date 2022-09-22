UrduPoint.com

Donbas Referendums Response To Zelenskyy's Call On Russians To Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Donbas Referendums Response to Zelenskyy's Call on Russians to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

Referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on Russians to leave Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on Russians to leave Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The apotheosis was an interview with Mr. Zelensky on August 5 last year, who advised everyone who feels Russian for the sake of their children, their grandchildren to get out to Russia," Lavrov told the United Nations Security Council meeting, adding that the current decisions on referendums "are response on his (Zelenskyy's) desire."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kherson August

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls for Publishing Names of People Shown ..

Lavrov Calls for Publishing Names of People Shown as Killed in Bucha

5 minutes ago
 Asad expresses dismay over slow pace of work on Na ..

Asad expresses dismay over slow pace of work on National Highway

5 minutes ago
 Britain's new king faces tricky task to unite roya ..

Britain's new king faces tricky task to unite royal 'firm'

5 minutes ago
 Iran Restricts Access to Social Media Amid Ongoing ..

Iran Restricts Access to Social Media Amid Ongoing Protests - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Scottish Minister Says UK's Decision to Allow Frac ..

Scottish Minister Says UK's Decision to Allow Fracking Not Applicable to Scotlan ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands ..

Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands NHA officials over slow pace o ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.