UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donbas Residents Decide For Themselves If They Need Russian Citizenship - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Donbas Residents Decide for Themselves If They Need Russian Citizenship - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas decide for themselves whether they need Russian citizenship or not, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order, which stated that residents from some districts of Donbas were entitled "to a fast-track procedure," when applying for Russian citizenship on humanitarian grounds.

"Russia does not impose its citizenship [on anyone] and does not force anyone to abandon Ukraine's citizenship.

Every resident of Donbas makes his decision independently," Lavrov said in an interview to the AiF newspaper.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev April Citizenship From Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

9 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

7 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

10 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.