Donbas Residents Decide for Themselves If They Need Russian Citizenship - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas decide for themselves whether they need Russian citizenship or not, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order, which stated that residents from some districts of Donbas were entitled "to a fast-track procedure," when applying for Russian citizenship on humanitarian grounds.

"Russia does not impose its citizenship [on anyone] and does not force anyone to abandon Ukraine's citizenship.

Every resident of Donbas makes his decision independently," Lavrov said in an interview to the AiF newspaper.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.