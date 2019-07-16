Donbas Residents May Get Russian Passports in Any Russian Region - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Residents of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) who have received Russian citizenship will be able to obtain their passports in any Russian region, regardless of their registration, the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order, which stated that residents from some districts of Donbas were entitled "to a fast-track procedure," when applying for Russian citizenship on humanitarian grounds.

"Any citizen of Russia, regardless of his age, is entitled to get a passport in any migration office, regardless of whether the registration happened at a place of residence or at a place of residence in Russia," the ministry said, responding to the relevant question.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February this year, UN figures showed that over 3,000 civilians have been killed and more than 9,000 injured since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.