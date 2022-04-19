Donbas Zoos, Animal Shelters to Receive Russian Aid This Week - Campaign

The first truck of the ZooFriend campaign with aid for Donbas zoos and animal shelters has left for Donetsk, the initiator of the campaign, Elena Sharoykina, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The first truck of the ZooFriend campaign with aid for Donbas zoos and animal shelters has left for Donetsk, the initiator of the campaign, Elena Sharoykina, said on Tuesday.

"Today, the first truck with aid to zoos and shelters was sent to Donetsk. In less than three weeks, we managed to collect more than four tons of feed and 1.5 million rubles ($19,000) in donations," Sharoykina said on Telegram.

According to Sharoykina, the truck will arrive in Donetsk by Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated on Sunday.

In addition to feed, the aid includes medicines and various zoo equipment.

On March 31, the ZooFriend campaign was launched in Russia to collect assistance for Donbas zoos and shelters. The campaign is being undertaken in coordination with the leadership of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, and the Russian regional Civic Chambers. In the future, assistance for animals will be sent to other cities of Ukraine, as soon as safe transport routes are established.