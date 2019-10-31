BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) It is unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy manages to act successfully to ensure the full separation of forces in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine but the settlement of the situation there depends on it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"The question is whether he [Zelenskyy] will accomplish successfully what he said publicly and what he considers himself is appropriate to do, namely, the separation of the warring parties along the contact line in two settlements," Putin said at a news conference in Budapest after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"This lasts for years, and now it's clear why. Because the nationalists do not want to leave and do not want to let the Ukrainian troops to leave [the area]. I don't know if the Ukrainian authorities will be able to bring this issue to a conclusion, but many things really depend on it in the context of the conflict settlement in Donbas," Putin stressed.