Doncic Hungry For Titles After Shock Lakers Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Luka Doncic vowed to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to NBA championship glory on Tuesday at his formal unveiling by the club following his stunning trade from the Dallas Mavericks.
The 25-year-old Slovenian superstar admitted he was still adjusting to the shock of being moved on by the Mavs, saying he had always believed he would spend his entire career in Dallas.
But Doncic said the prospect of playing alongside LeBron James for arguably the NBA's most iconic franchise represented a "dream come true."
Talking about the moment he learned he was being traded late on Saturday, Doncic said he initially hadn't believed what he was told.
"Everybody else was surprised, so you can imagine how surprised I was," he told a press conference. "I was almost asleep, so when I got a call, I had to check it wasn't April 1.
"I didn't really believe it at first, and it was a big shock. It was hard moments for me. (Dallas) was home. So it was really hard, especially the first day.
"I felt like this last 48 hours was one month, like two days ago was one month ago.
"But as I said, I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I'm excited for this new journey."
Doncic's exit from the Mavericks -- which sent Lakers defensive star Anthony Davis in the opposite direction -- is widely regarded as the most jaw-dropping trade in NBA history.
Reports have suggested Dallas opted to trade Doncic after concerns about his fitness and conditioning.
Doncic declined to directly respond to those reports but said he planned to use criticism about his fitness as a motivating force as he embarks on his Lakers career.
