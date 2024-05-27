Doncic, Irving Give Mavs 3-0 Series Lead Over Timberwolves
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 66 points and Dallas surged home in a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday that gave the Mavericks a 3-0 stranglehold on their NBA Western Conference final.
The latest thriller in the series, this time in Dallas, came after the Mavs won games one and two in Minneapolis by a total of four points.
In a fourth quarter that saw the teams trade the lead seven times, the star Mavs duo spearheaded a closing 12-3 scoring run.
The Mavericks will have their first chance to clinch the series when they host game four on Tuesday.
No team has rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series, but Doncic said Dallas cannot get complacent.
"We need one more," he said. "They have an amazing team, so nothing's done."
Doncic and Irving each finished with 33 points, Doncic adding seven rebounds and five assists and Irving producing 14 of his points in the fourth quarter.
P.J. Washington scored 16 points, draining a three-pointer that put Dallas up for good, 107-104, with 3:38 to play.
Daniel Gafford blocked three shots for Dallas, including a monster rejection on Mike Conley in the final minute.
Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 26 points, but had just four in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns missed all four of his attempts in the fourth.
The winners of the series face either the Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics, winners of a league-best 64 games in the regular season, have a 3-0 lead ahead of game four of their Eastern Conference final in Indianapolis on Monday.
- Bruising contest -
Doncic said the Timberwolves' attempts to smother him and Irving had actually energized the Mavericks' offense.
"They're trying to double me the whole game, trying to double Ky, so that just makes us better," he said. "Everybody touches the ball, everybody plays, and man, it's an amazing win.
"We come down to the stretch and we execute."
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said defense wasn't his team's problem.
"I thought it was our offense, it broke down more than anything," Finch said. "You've got to try to score alongside of them. The whole series we've struggled to close games.
"These three-minute games that we're playing, we're losing."
A bruising contest saw the Mavericks lose Dereck Lively early in the second quarter after the rookie reserve took a knee to the back of the head from a leaping Towns.
The frightening moment brought Mavs coach Jason Kidd out to check on Lively, who had already taken a painful knee to the groin from Towns trying to guard him under the basket.
Down by as many as 12 in the second quarter, the Timberwolves had cut the deficit to eight at half-time and got on level terms in the third.
Edwards soared in for a one-handed jam that cut Dallas' lead to 77-73 midway through the third.
He then drilled a pair of step-back baskets to tie it up before Naz Reid connected to make it 79-77 with less than four minutes left in the third -- Minnesota's first lead since the opening minutes.
It was tied at 87-87 heading into the fourth, but after several lead changes, Dallas would eventually pull away for good.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
More Stories From World
-
Two dead as cyclone batters Bangladesh and India43 seconds ago
-
West Indies complete 3-0 T20I series rout of South Africa1 hour ago
-
Indianapolis 500 gets under way after 4 hour dela1 hour ago
-
At least 15 dead in US tornadoes, storms2 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea landslide rescue 'racing against time': UN2 hours ago
-
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store hits 168 hours ago
-
At least 14 dead in US tornadoes, storms8 hours ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Spain on Monday: Spanish govt8 hours ago
-
Cyclone hits Bangladesh as nearly a million flee inland for shelter8 hours ago
-
Three injured in knife attack in France's Lyon: officials9 hours ago
-
At least nine dead in US tornadoes, storms10 hours ago
-
Armed men kill at least 18 civilians in central Mali: sources10 hours ago