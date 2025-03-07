Open Menu

Doncic, James Lead Lakers Fightback As Knicks Downed In Thriller

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Doncic, James lead Lakers fightback as Knicks downed in thriller

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 63 points as the Los Angeles Lakers produced a thrilling late fightback to seal a 113-109 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

The red-hot Lakers extended their unbeaten streak to eight games in a pulsating battle at the Crypto.com Arena that saw Doncic finish with 32 points while James poured in 31.

Doncic and James had both been instrumental in dragging the Lakers back into the contest after the Knicks led by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Knicks meanwhile were left ruing a potential victory that slipped through their fingers despite a majestic performance from Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 39 points.

The agony of the Knicks' defeat was compounded by an injury to Brunson in overtime, with the mercurial point guard limping off the court after rolling his right ankle in a collision with the Lakers' Austin Reaves.

"Our physicality in the fourth quarter was next level," an exhausted Doncic said afterwards.

"Once we got started, we played basketball.

"They're a great team with great players and it's a tough win. We've got eight in a row now and every game is a battle for us."

The Lakers looked to be struggling after trailing for most of the game against a fired-up Knicks, who led by as much as 13 at one stage.

But after struggling for shooting accuracy for most of the contest, the Lakers began making shots in the fourth quarter. James bagged a crucial pair of three-pointers while Gabe Vincent also drained three from outside the arc to spark the comeback.

Vincent finished with 12 points while Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht also chipped in with 11 points off the bench, including three three-pointers.

The Lakers moved to 40-21 with the victory to remain in second place in the Western Conference, 10.5 games adrift of runaway leaders Oklahoma City.

